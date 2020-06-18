Jun 18, 2020
British corporate giants apologize for slave-trade links
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Two of Britain's biggest companies apologize for their ties to the slave trade and make charitable donations. An English soccer star heads up a successful campaign to ensure the nation's most vulnerable children don't go hungry during the coronavirus crisis.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director