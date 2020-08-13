Aug 13, 2020
Sweetening the deal? British cookies benefit in the latest U.S. tariff moves
The European Union and U.K. have welcomed the U.S. decision not to increase tariffs in an airplane subsidies row. Tariffs have also been lifted from sweets including British shortbread. Can Bolivia profit from the world's largest lithium deposits?
