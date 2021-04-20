“Britcoin”: U.K. considers digital currency

The U.K. is looking into digital currency. What about the U.S.?

We speak with Karen Petrou, co-founder of Federal Financial Analytics. She said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "has very cautiously said that the Fed is open to it, but it will not rush into it." Petrou explains that Powell is taking this approach because of how critical the U.S. dollar is to both the country and the world, and therefore "a central bank digital currency based on the dollar has got to be really, really sound."