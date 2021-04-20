The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
“Britcoin”: U.K. considers digital currency
Apr 20, 2021

“Britcoin”: U.K. considers digital currency

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As the U.K. looks into a central bank-backed digital currency, how is the Federal Reserve approaching the idea in the U.S.? Plus, the House passes a bill on the relationship between cannabis businesses and banks. And, a plastics ban in Mexico City raises questions about women’s access to female sanitary products.

Segments From this episode

The U.K. is looking into digital currency. What about the U.S.?

We speak with Karen Petrou, co-founder of Federal Financial Analytics. She said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "has very cautiously said that the Fed is open to it, but it will not rush into it." Petrou explains that Powell is taking this approach because of how critical the U.S. dollar is to both the country and the world, and therefore "a central bank digital currency based on the dollar has got to be really, really sound."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

House approves cannabis banking bill

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 20, 2021
Most banks shy away from letting cannabis businesses open accounts, fearful they could run afoul of federal laws.
Cannabis is still illegal under federal law, and most banks shy away from letting cannabis businesses open accounts, because the cash could be considered proceeds from illegal activity.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In Mexico City, a plastics ban prompts debate over women's access to tampons

by Rodrigo Cervantes
Apr 20, 2021
Women's rights advocates say the plastics ban leaves low-income women with few options.
Shelves filled with female sanitary products in Mexico City show no tampons as a result of the single-use plastic ban restricting them.
Rodrigo Cervantes
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?
CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk
COVID-19
CDC: Vacant middle seats on flights reduce COVID exposure risk
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
Apple expected to put iPads back in the spotlight
Apple expected to put iPads back in the spotlight