Britain’s travel industry is fed up with COVID restrictions
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Pilots, cabin crew and other aviation workers are demanding government action to save the summer vacation season and protect jobs. British Health Minister Matt Hancock says political leaders are working on plans to further relax pandemic rules, including those involving international travel. Plus, Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will publish its last ever edition Thursday. And, the financial strain of COVID starts to hit foreign aid spending.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director