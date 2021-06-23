Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Britain’s travel industry is fed up with COVID restrictions
Jun 23, 2021

Britain’s travel industry is fed up with COVID restrictions

From the BBC World Service: Pilots, cabin crew and other aviation workers are demanding government action to save the summer vacation season and protect jobs. British Health Minister Matt Hancock says political leaders are working on plans to further relax pandemic rules, including those involving international travel. Plus, Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will publish its last ever edition Thursday. And, the financial strain of COVID starts to hit foreign aid spending.

