Britain sets coal-free power record

May 08, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Iran's President Rouhani has announced the country will increase its stockpiles of uranium and heavy water, directly contravening the nuclear deal. He also said Russia, China, the U.K., France and Germany had 60 days to meet their commitments to protect Iran's banking and oil sectors. Plus, the U.K. has gone six days without using coal, the longest streak since the industrial revolution. Will the country fulfill its aim of coal-free power by 2025? Plus, a huge relief operation is taking place in the Indian state of Odisha after it was hit by cyclone Fani.   Today's show is sponsored by Cort, BitSight Technologies and Capital One.

