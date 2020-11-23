Nov 23, 2020
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective on average at preventing COVID-19
Tweaking the vaccine dose can improve its efficacy. Plus, what's the cost of not getting a vaccine to everyone in the world? And, China proposes a QR code system to open up international travel.
