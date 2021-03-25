The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support season 2 of our kids’ podcast! DONATE TODAY
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Britain, EU pledge to resolve vaccine row
Mar 25, 2021

Britain, EU pledge to resolve vaccine row

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The European Commission has proposed vaccine export controls, which are seen as targeting sales to the United States and the U.K. Plus, with criticism of EU chiefs over vaccine rollout delays, what does effective leadership look like in a time of crisis? And, Nike and H&M face backlash from Chinese consumers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave

Fund financial literacy for kids!
Support season 2 of Million Bazillion today.

GIVE NOW
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes
COVID & Unemployment
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes