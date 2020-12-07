How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Why state aid matters so much in post-Brexit trade talks
Dec 7, 2020

Why state aid matters so much in post-Brexit trade talks

British and European negotiators continue last-ditch attempts to hammer out an agreement. Also, Russia has started rolling out its Sputnik V vaccine. And, could a combination of beer and chips help the environment?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
