Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could Britain overtake the U.S. in pace of economic growth?
May 14, 2021

Could Britain overtake the U.S. in pace of economic growth?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane thinks so, but there's a risk that boom could turn to bust. Plus, a Turkish power company which provides a quarter of Lebanon's electricity has cut supplies from its offshore generators. And, the creator of the Ethereum cryptocurrency believes a new generation of environmentally friendly tokens is on the way.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Wage growth and post-lockdown demand could push up UK inflation

by Victoria Craig
May 14, 2021
Sound familiar?
British restaurants like The Quality Chop House are on a hiring spree to try to meet elevated consumer demand.
Victoria Craig/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What happens when a store starts to die?
EEC: Documentary Studies
What happens when a store starts to die?
Colonial Pipeline shutdown highlights need for more cybersecurity professionals
Colonial Pipeline shutdown highlights need for more cybersecurity professionals

Tote-ally awesome! 
Give today and get our limited edition tote.

GIVE NOW
Earmarks are back, and they could be key to Biden's infrastructure plans
Earmarks are back, and they could be key to Biden's infrastructure plans