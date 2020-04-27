COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Boris Johnson says the lockdown must go on
Apr 27, 2020

The British leader faces calls to ease restrictions as he returns from COVID-19 treatment. Spain, Germany and Switzerland start to reopen. Canceled garment contracts leave Bangladeshi workers reeling.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow