Brexit vote delayed… now what?

December 11, 2018

From the BBC World Service… The U.K. parliament's vote on Brexit has been indefinitely delayed. Now what? Prime Minister Theresa May is already on her way to the continent in a last-ditch effort to bring back concessions to push her deal over the finish line at home. Plus, it's already been a big week for business in India with the central bank governor's resignation and the possible extradition of a billionaire businessman facing unpaid loan charges. We'll explain how the flow of money between public banks, industrial tycoons and political parties have landed the country in rough economic waters.