Let’s talk relationships — with stock brokers

There's now a strong chance Britain and the EU won't reach a trade deal before the deadline this weekend

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, is wondering if it might actually be easier for Britain and the EU to strike a deal later on down the road. There's a strong possibility of a disorderly exit for Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "This was the point that Angela Merkel was stressing from the very beginning: You can leave the Union, but it needs to be painful because there has to be an incentive for everybody else to stay in," Low said. Therefore, Low says, we could see no deal as of the end of this year, followed by a few months of Britain having to "suffer" and pay tariffs at a higher rate, and then a deal further down the line.