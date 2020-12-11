How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Let’s talk relationships — with stock brokers
Dec 11, 2020

Let's talk relationships — with stock brokers

Plus, it's looking more likely that the EU and Britain won't be able to reach a trade deal before the nearing deadline. And, HUD is giving out $46 million to help veterans at risk for homelessness.

There's now a strong chance Britain and the EU won't reach a trade deal before the deadline this weekend

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, is wondering if it might actually be easier for Britain and the EU to strike a deal later on down the road. There's a strong possibility of a disorderly exit for Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. "This was the point that Angela Merkel was stressing from the very beginning: You can leave the Union, but it needs to be painful because there has to be an incentive for everybody else to stay in," Low said. Therefore, Low says, we could see no deal as of the end of this year, followed by a few months of Britain having to "suffer" and pay tariffs at a higher rate, and then a deal further down the line.
An update on the COVID-19 vaccine supply and timeline

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
HUD voucher program funding has helped veterans at risk of homelessness

by Andy Uhler
Dec 11, 2020
Experts say the "housing first" model is an example of how to deal with housing insecurity for all Americans.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week it is giving out $46 million more in rental assistance and housing vouchers to help veterans at risk of homelessness.
With Biden, could we be headed toward tougher standards for financial advisers?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Daniel Shin
Dec 11, 2020
Biden's platform touches on toughening rules that make financial advisers legally obligated to put clients' interests first.
