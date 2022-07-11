Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Breaking up is hard. Just ask Elon Musk and Twitter.
Jul 11, 2022

Breaking up is hard. Just ask Elon Musk and Twitter.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Twitter stock is down after Elon Musk has decided to pull out of his deal to acquire it, and we look into the potential saga surrounding the billion-dollar breakup fee. Employment in manufacturing has risen to pre-pandemic levels. The video game industry, which boomed during the pandemic, could see its growth start to slow down in the face of inflation and the fact that more people are heading outside.

Segments From this episode

Musk, Twitter tussle over breakup fee

We speak to Erik Gordon from the Ross School of Business about how Musk could try to elude paying this fee.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
8:16
2:30 AM PDT
9:03
2:49 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 8, 2022
16:49
Jul 8, 2022
27:35
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 5, 2022
26:25
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion after calling off Twitter deal
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion after calling off Twitter deal
A lack of affordable child care is keeping women out of the workforce
A lack of affordable child care is keeping women out of the workforce
Decline in involuntary part-time work shows the labor market is still robust
Decline in involuntary part-time work shows the labor market is still robust
Does the possibility of recession make employers reluctant to lay people off?
I've Always Wondered ...
Does the possibility of recession make employers reluctant to lay people off?