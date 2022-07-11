Breaking up is hard. Just ask Elon Musk and Twitter.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Twitter stock is down after Elon Musk has decided to pull out of his deal to acquire it, and we look into the potential saga surrounding the billion-dollar breakup fee. Employment in manufacturing has risen to pre-pandemic levels. The video game industry, which boomed during the pandemic, could see its growth start to slow down in the face of inflation and the fact that more people are heading outside.
Segments From this episode
Musk, Twitter tussle over breakup fee
We speak to Erik Gordon from the Ross School of Business about how Musk could try to elude paying this fee.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director