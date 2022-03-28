Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Bread prices are skyrocketing, which could mean major issues in the Middle East
Mar 28, 2022

Bread prices are skyrocketing, which could mean major issues in the Middle East

The war in Ukraine has triggered a spike in the price of wheat, which means higher prices for bread. That may be a slight inconvenience for some countries, but for many others with populations who live in poverty, it could mean disaster. U.S. farmers have yet to reap any benefits of those higher wheat prices as well. Car companies are about to pay a lot more if they miss fuel efficiency targets, as federal regulators are more than doubling penalties.

Segments From this episode

The war in Ukraine is pushing bread prices higher in the Middle East. That could lead to unrest.

by Justin Ho
Mar 28, 2022
High bread prices have helped topple governments in the region.
Egyptian men work in a bakery at a market in Cairo on March 17, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused wheat prices to soar — necessary for bread, an important food staple in the Middle East.
Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

