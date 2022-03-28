Bread prices are skyrocketing, which could mean major issues in the Middle East
The war in Ukraine has triggered a spike in the price of wheat, which means higher prices for bread. That may be a slight inconvenience for some countries, but for many others with populations who live in poverty, it could mean disaster. U.S. farmers have yet to reap any benefits of those higher wheat prices as well. Car companies are about to pay a lot more if they miss fuel efficiency targets, as federal regulators are more than doubling penalties.
Segments From this episode
The war in Ukraine is pushing bread prices higher in the Middle East. That could lead to unrest.
High bread prices have helped topple governments in the region.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer