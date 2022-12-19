How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Brand Messi to go “stratospheric” after World Cup win
Dec 19, 2022

Brand Messi to go “stratospheric” after World Cup win

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Argentina are soccer's new world champions, and their star forward Lionel Messi's marketing power is about to go through the roof, according to one of the industry's biggest figures. Also today, a first trade visit by Australia's foreign minister to China in three years, and the BBC World Service celebrates its 90th birthday.

