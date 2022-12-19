Brand Messi to go “stratospheric” after World Cup win
From the BBC World Service: Argentina are soccer's new world champions, and their star forward Lionel Messi's marketing power is about to go through the roof, according to one of the industry's biggest figures. Also today, a first trade visit by Australia's foreign minister to China in three years, and the BBC World Service celebrates its 90th birthday.
