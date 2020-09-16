SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Have we reached “peak oil”? BP’s CEO thinks maybe.
Sep 16, 2020

Have we reached “peak oil”? BP’s CEO thinks maybe.

BP CEO Bernard Looney explains his plans to shift the company's focus away from oil and gas. Also, the push for European battery production for electric vehicles. And, will consumers trust fallen travel giant Thomas Cook under new owners?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
