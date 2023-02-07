Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

BP announces record profits
Feb 7, 2023

BP announces record profits

From the BBC World Service: BP has announced its profits in 2022 more than doubled to just shy of 28 billion dollars. But the oil giant scaled back its green targets - we ask why. Nissan's chief operating officer tells us the company's alliance with Renault is still going strong. Plus the UK has started a consultation on whether to create a digital pound.  

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

