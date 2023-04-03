Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Boston’s Fed president talks banks and regulation
Apr 3, 2023

There's been much talk of monetary policy in the wake of recent bank failures, especially as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against inflation. We have one such important conversation with Susan M. Collins, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, about body's role in everything from setting interest rates to safeguarding the financial system. And, a look at the implications of OPEC+'s recent announcement that member countries will significantly cut oil production.

OPEC+ vows to cut global oil production

Marketplace's Nova Safo explains what the move by the oil cartel could mean for prices and fossil fuel industry.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

