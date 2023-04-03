Boston’s Fed president talks banks and regulation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's been much talk of monetary policy in the wake of recent bank failures, especially as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against inflation. We have one such important conversation with Susan M. Collins, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, about body's role in everything from setting interest rates to safeguarding the financial system. And, a look at the implications of OPEC+'s recent announcement that member countries will significantly cut oil production.
Segments From this episode
OPEC+ vows to cut global oil production
Marketplace's Nova Safo explains what the move by the oil cartel could mean for prices and fossil fuel industry.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC