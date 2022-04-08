Bonus: Music Submissions From Our Listeners
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We invited you, valued listeners, to share your suggestions for what music we should include in our shows. You know, the bits of songs that we run as credit beds or grace notes. (They're not random, they're curated by our experienced team!) Anyway, our invitation for submissions sure did get a big response. And now, here, it's time to reveal what you chose and hear the stories behind your selections. Take a listen to hear from three members of the Marketplace Morning Report audience.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer