Bonus: Music Submissions From Our Listeners

We invited you, valued listeners, to share your suggestions for what music we should include in our shows. You know, the bits of songs that we run as credit beds or grace notes. (They're not random, they're curated by our experienced team!) Anyway, our invitation for submissions sure did get a big response. And now, here, it's time to reveal what you chose and hear the stories behind your selections. Take a listen to hear from three members of the Marketplace Morning Report audience.