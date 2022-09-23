Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Boeing set to pay a heavy price
Sep 23, 2022

The SEC has charged Boeing and its ex-CEO for misleading investors in the wake of two deadly crashes. The Fed paints a harsher unemployment picture. Puerto Rico's water system is reeling in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

