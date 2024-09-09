Boeing reaches a deal
After a rough year, Boeing was facing a possible strike to add to its list of problems. But no longer.
Boeing has reached a tentative deal with its largest labor union with the hopes of averting a strike as soon as Friday. The deal includes a huge pay raise — anywhere from 25% to 33% depending on how you calculate it. It also includes a new commitment from Boeing that has been long sought by the unionized rank and file
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
We do the numbers on how much each candidate's plans will add to the national debt and impact voters.
