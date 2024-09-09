Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

Boeing reaches a deal
Sep 9, 2024

Boeing reaches a deal

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
After a rough year, Boeing was facing a possible strike to add to its list of problems. But no longer.

Segments From this episode

A symbolic promise from Boeing execs to union members

by Nova Safo

Boeing has reached a tentative deal with its largest labor union with the hopes of averting a strike as soon as Friday. The deal includes a huge pay raise — anywhere from 25% to 33% depending on how you calculate it. It also includes a new commitment from Boeing that has been long sought by the unionized rank and file

Election 2024

How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Meredith Garretson
Sep 9, 2024
We do the numbers on how much each candidate's plans will add to the national debt and impact voters.
Joe Raedle and Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
