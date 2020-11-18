Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.S. expected to allow Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air
Nov 18, 2020

U.S. expected to allow Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, how will home improvement stores fare with winter on the way. And, Chinese manufacturers could still be dealing with high U.S. tariffs when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Segments From this episode

U.S. approves return of Boeing's 737 Max airplane

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Nov 18, 2020
Airlines using Boeing's 737 Max will have to get FAA approval for pilot training programs and complete required maintenance.
The plane had been grounded after a pair of deadly crashes revealed design flaws and trouble in the air certification process.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Winter is coming for home improvement retailers

by Andy Uhler
Nov 18, 2020
As people spend less time outdoors, will they keep shopping at places like Home Depot and Lowe's?
A shopper pushes her cart while people wait in line to enter a Home Depot in Marina del Rey, California, earlier this year.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A Biden presidency won't change what many Chinese exporters are doing

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 18, 2020
Chinese exporters have found ways to deal with the extra U.S. tariffs and those plans are not set to change under President-elect Joe Biden.
Changjian Shoe factory has moved much of its shoe production for the U.S. market from China to other countries in Southeast Asia in order to avoid U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Hearts Blackbird Blackbird

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
COVID-19
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
COVID-19
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
China's giant new trade agreement excludes U.S.
China's giant new trade agreement excludes U.S.
How might COVID-19 vaccine makers compete in the marketplace?
COVID-19
How might COVID-19 vaccine makers compete in the marketplace?