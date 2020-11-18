Nov 18, 2020
U.S. expected to allow Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air
Plus, how will home improvement stores fare with winter on the way. And, Chinese manufacturers could still be dealing with high U.S. tariffs when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Segments From this episode
U.S. approves return of Boeing's 737 Max airplane
Airlines using Boeing's 737 Max will have to get FAA approval for pilot training programs and complete required maintenance.
Winter is coming for home improvement retailers
As people spend less time outdoors, will they keep shopping at places like Home Depot and Lowe's?
A Biden presidency won't change what many Chinese exporters are doing
Chinese exporters have found ways to deal with the extra U.S. tariffs and those plans are not set to change under President-elect Joe Biden.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director