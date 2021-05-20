Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Blockbuster tales: Listeners share memories of the beloved video rental store
May 20, 2021

Blockbuster tales: Listeners share memories of the beloved video rental store

We also talk about China's cryptocurrency crackdown and a business coalition focused on caregiving.

Segments From this episode

China's crackdown on cryptocurrency is likely a way to maintain economic control, experts say

by Mitchell Hartman
May 20, 2021
But experts say that other governments are watching what happens in China, and could follow with restrictions of their own.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
