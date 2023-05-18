Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Black Sea grain keeps flowing — for now
May 18, 2023

OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP
From the BBC World Service: An agreement allowing Ukraine to export millions of metric tons of grain through the Black Sea, despite Russia's ongoing war, has been extended. The deal will allay concerns over global food supplies, but it only lasts 60 days. And, the British telecoms group BT plans to shed 40% of its staff in the coming years as part of a major shake-up. Plus, as end-of-year college exams loom, we look at the impact of apps like ChatGPT on the world of education.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

