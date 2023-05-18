Black Sea grain keeps flowing — for now
From the BBC World Service: An agreement allowing Ukraine to export millions of metric tons of grain through the Black Sea, despite Russia's ongoing war, has been extended. The deal will allay concerns over global food supplies, but it only lasts 60 days. And, the British telecoms group BT plans to shed 40% of its staff in the coming years as part of a major shake-up. Plus, as end-of-year college exams loom, we look at the impact of apps like ChatGPT on the world of education.
