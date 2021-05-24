Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
More business for Black-owned bookstores
May 24, 2021

More business for Black-owned bookstores

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd by police. We're continuing to reflect from multiple vantage points. Today, Black-owned bookstores, which have seen waves of new business. Plus, economists raising their forecasts for how activity will rebound this year. And, the future of department stores and shopping malls.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

NABE forecasters predict strong economic growth, ongoing recovery in 2021

by Mitchell Hartman
May 24, 2021
The economists say they expect employment to recover and that recent price spikes for some consumer goods should moderate.
The economists surveyed also expect increases in inflation to be short-lived.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Are malls and department stores really springing back to life?

by Andy Uhler
May 24, 2021
Retailers realize the pandemic has also shifted a lot of shopping online.
Retailers like Macy's and T.J. Maxx reported significantly higher sales this first quarter relative to 2020.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

Checking in with Black-owned bookstores, 1 year since George Floyd's murder

by Matt Levin
May 24, 2021
Business is still up, although not quite as much as it was in the six months following George Floyd's death.
James Fugate, co-owner of Eso Won Books, speaks with a customer at his store in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2020.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Believe it or not, businesses are society's most trusted institutions
Believe it or not, businesses are society's most trusted institutions
What if the U.S. had a national maximum wage?
I've always wondered ...
What if the U.S. had a national maximum wage?

Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.

GIVE NOW
In some parts of the country, vaccination rates lag
COVID-19
In some parts of the country, vaccination rates lag