May 24, 2021
More business for Black-owned bookstores
Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd by police. We're continuing to reflect from multiple vantage points. Today, Black-owned bookstores, which have seen waves of new business. Plus, economists raising their forecasts for how activity will rebound this year. And, the future of department stores and shopping malls.
Segments From this episode
NABE forecasters predict strong economic growth, ongoing recovery in 2021
The economists say they expect employment to recover and that recent price spikes for some consumer goods should moderate.
Are malls and department stores really springing back to life?
Retailers realize the pandemic has also shifted a lot of shopping online.
Checking in with Black-owned bookstores, 1 year since George Floyd's murder
Business is still up, although not quite as much as it was in the six months following George Floyd's death.
Music from the episode
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
