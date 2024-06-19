Black entrepreneurship and closing the racial wealth gap
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Kezia Williams, CEO of the Black upStart, discusses some of the hurdles Black business owners face and efforts to close the racial wealth gap.
get the podcast
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC