The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of The Uncertain Hour here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Bitcoin tops $50,000 for the first time
Feb 16, 2021

Bitcoin tops $50,000 for the first time

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What is the significance of yet another record for Bitcoin? Plus, the social media site Parler is back online. And, a deal between the EU and U.K. on post-Brexit trade is limiting a particular type of travel many Britons used to enjoy: the booze cruise.

Segments From this episode

What Bitcoin's new record high means

Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, says we're seeing increased attention paid to Bitcoin from investors big and small. "But, at this price, there's a lot of speculation out there in Bitcoin and in stocks," Emanuel said. "As happy as the markets are trading this morning, that risk is two way, and prices have moved very far and very quickly."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Parler comes back online one month after Amazon suspended it from its cloud computing services

Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

British "booze cruise" to France dialed back under new trade rules

by John Laurenson
Feb 16, 2021
The pandemic has limited travel in Europe. But once it starts up again, Britons will face lower limits on how much wine, beer and spirits they can purchase in France without paying taxes.
Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Beyond the Beyond RJD2

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
COVID-19
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
What we know about the next round of relief checks
COVID-19
What we know about the next round of relief checks
Musk’s $100 million prize a complement to needed government climate action
Musk’s $100 million prize a complement to needed government climate action