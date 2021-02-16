Feb 16, 2021
Bitcoin tops $50,000 for the first time
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What is the significance of yet another record for Bitcoin? Plus, the social media site Parler is back online. And, a deal between the EU and U.K. on post-Brexit trade is limiting a particular type of travel many Britons used to enjoy: the booze cruise.
Segments From this episode
What Bitcoin's new record high means
Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, says we're seeing increased attention paid to Bitcoin from investors big and small. "But, at this price, there's a lot of speculation out there in Bitcoin and in stocks," Emanuel said. "As happy as the markets are trading this morning, that risk is two way, and prices have moved very far and very quickly."
Parler comes back online one month after Amazon suspended it from its cloud computing services
Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
British "booze cruise" to France dialed back under new trade rules
The pandemic has limited travel in Europe. But once it starts up again, Britons will face lower limits on how much wine, beer and spirits they can purchase in France without paying taxes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director