Bitcoin hits three-month low
Feb 28, 2025

Bitcoin hits three-month low

Mario Tama/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Fears are growing among bitcoin investors after the cryptocurrency's price fell below the $80,000 threshold Friday.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

