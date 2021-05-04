May 4, 2021
When billionaires divorce, it can alter philanthropy
Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. What does that mean for the next phase of their philanthropic pursuits? Plus, consumer spending and consumer saving during a time of increasing demand and supply shortages. And, the intensive human labor that goes into artificial intelligence.
Segments From this episode
With Bill and Melinda Gates getting divorced, what will happen to their philanthropic efforts?
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
More people are ready to spend, but strained supply chains might mean they have to sit tight and save
That's according to Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management. "There are shortages and they seem to be spreading, and it raises the question of, you know, you might have a lot of money, but if you can't find anything to buy, what's it worth?" Matus said. He said that people who are saving their COVID relief payments from the federal government can maintain a sort of safety net while feeling more comfortable about spending their income.
The human labor behind artificial intelligence
Behind every artificial intelligence project is lot of intensive human labor. Marketplace speaks to data labelers in central China.
