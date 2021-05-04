When billionaires divorce, it can alter philanthropy

More people are ready to spend, but strained supply chains might mean they have to sit tight and save

That's according to Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management. "There are shortages and they seem to be spreading, and it raises the question of, you know, you might have a lot of money, but if you can't find anything to buy, what's it worth?" Matus said. He said that people who are saving their COVID relief payments from the federal government can maintain a sort of safety net while feeling more comfortable about spending their income.