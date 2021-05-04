Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

When billionaires divorce, it can alter philanthropy
May 4, 2021

When billionaires divorce, it can alter philanthropy

May 4, 2021

Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. What does that mean for the next phase of their philanthropic pursuits? Plus, consumer spending and consumer saving during a time of increasing demand and supply shortages. And, the intensive human labor that goes into artificial intelligence.

Segments From this episode

With Bill and Melinda Gates getting divorced, what will happen to their philanthropic efforts?

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
More people are ready to spend, but strained supply chains might mean they have to sit tight and save

That's according to Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management. "There are shortages and they seem to be spreading, and it raises the question of, you know, you might have a lot of money, but if you can't find anything to buy, what's it worth?" Matus said. He said that people who are saving their COVID relief payments from the federal government can maintain a sort of safety net while feeling more comfortable about spending their income.
The human labor behind artificial intelligence

by Jennifer Pak
May 4, 2021
Behind every artificial intelligence project is lot of intensive human labor. Marketplace speaks to data labelers in central China.
Data labeling firms like this one in Henan province are the new factory floor of the digital age.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

bad idea Ariana Grande

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
