Feb 17, 2021
Bill Gates’ solutions for climate change
Gates' new book is called "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." Plus, a closer look at how Texas' power grid works amid ongoing outages for millions of people due to winter weather. And, the Biden administration extends forbearance for homeowners with federally backed mortgages.
Texas power grid under scrutiny amid ongoing winter storm outages
Biden extends mortgage forbearance, foreclosure relief programs
Homeowners can request up to six months of additional relief, and the deadline for new applicants is now the end of June.
Bill Gates shares his plan for avoiding climate disaster
In his new book, Gates explains why investments like making concrete "greener" will prevent extreme climate change.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director