Bill Gates’ solutions for climate change
Feb 17, 2021

Bill Gates’ solutions for climate change

Gates' new book is called "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." Plus, a closer look at how Texas' power grid works amid ongoing outages for millions of people due to winter weather. And, the Biden administration extends forbearance for homeowners with federally backed mortgages.

Segments From this episode

Texas power grid under scrutiny amid ongoing winter storm outages

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Biden extends mortgage forbearance, foreclosure relief programs

by Amy Scott
Feb 17, 2021
Homeowners can request up to six months of additional relief, and the deadline for new applicants is now the end of June.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Bill Gates shares his plan for avoiding climate disaster

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Feb 17, 2021
In his new book, Gates explains why investments like making concrete "greener" will prevent extreme climate change.
Gates calls cement an example of a common material that must evolve as part of the effort to mitigate climate change.
John Keatley
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
