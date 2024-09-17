Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Bill Gates on addressing AI and global malnutrition
Sep 17, 2024

Bill Gates on addressing AI and global malnutrition

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bill Gates joins the program to discuss stalling progress on global public health initiatives, as well as opportunities for investment.

Segments From this episode

What we can expect from the Fed tomorrow?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The wait is almost over: the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting on interest rates today. And it’s widely expected to announce a rate cut tomorrow. The big question is how big a cut it will be. Jared Dillian, founder of Jared Dillian Money, a personal finance site.

Bill Gates: Solving malnutrition is both a global health and economic imperative

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Sep 17, 2024
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is focusing on the need to invest in global health in its 2024 Goalkeepers Report.
"It's an investment in their stability, their child survival, their helping the world economy," Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said. Malnutrition is a key focus of this year's Goalkeepers Report, which the Foundation releases annually to track progress on United Nations' targets for global improvement.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

