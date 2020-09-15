Sep 15, 2020
Bill Gates warns of vaccine worries for developing nations
Gates says that richer countries aren't doing enough to make sure a vaccine will be available to all. Plus, a former Nissan executive pleads not guilty. And, fears that the U.K.'s furlough plan could end too soon.
