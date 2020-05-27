COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Biking to work aids social distancing
May 27, 2020

Biking to work aids social distancing

Governments hope biking commuters will ease pressure on public transport and lower pollution. The European Commission unveils a fresh COVID-19 rescue plan. Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi collaborate to cut costs. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

