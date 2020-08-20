Aug 20, 2020
Where did all the bikes go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There is a bike shortage, it's global and it's expected to go on for months. Also, Indeed online job postings are down about 20% compared to this time last year. And, hotels face mortgage delinquencies.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Last week we saw some progress when it comes to workers filing for unemployment. Will we see another improvement today?
It partially depends on how many jobs are actually available. Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman reports.
With the slowdown in travel, many hotels are in a financial squeeze
Paying back debt is getting harder for hotel owners, according to research by Trepp.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Bike shortage is a tale of changed lives and disrupted supply chains
Lockdowns put the brakes on production in Asia while boosting demand for use in exercise and commuting.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director