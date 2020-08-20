SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Where did all the bikes go?
Aug 20, 2020

Where did all the bikes go?

There is a bike shortage, it's global and it's expected to go on for months. Also, Indeed online job postings are down about 20% compared to this time last year. And, hotels face mortgage delinquencies.

Last week we saw some progress when it comes to workers filing for unemployment. Will we see another improvement today?

It partially depends on how many jobs are actually available. Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman reports.
COVID-19

With the slowdown in travel, many hotels are in a financial squeeze

by Justin Ho
Aug 20, 2020
Paying back debt is getting harder for hotel owners, according to research by Trepp.
Employees are ready to receive guests at a hotel in Las Vegas. The industry is struggling during the pandemic as many people have canceled travel plans.
David Becker/Getty Images
COVID-19

Bike shortage is a tale of changed lives and disrupted supply chains

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 20, 2020
Lockdowns put the brakes on production in Asia while boosting demand for use in exercise and commuting.
A person walks with a bike in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic battered bicycle manufacturing but boosted demand.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Love Will Tear Us Apart - 2020 Digital Remaster Joy Division

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
