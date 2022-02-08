Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Big Tech’s COVID exposure apps are struggling to catch on. Why?
Feb 8, 2022

Big Tech’s COVID exposure apps are struggling to catch on. Why?

Also today: Jeffery Cleveland talks 10-year-yield, inflation and U.S. imports in our markets discussion. After President Biden met with German chancellor Olaf Scholtz, he said the U.S. could "bring an end" to the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

What happened to those COVID exposure apps?

by Savannah Maher
Feb 8, 2022
Consumers have been slow to adopt apps made by state governments based on tech from Google and Apple.
A COVIDWISE logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen on Aug. 6, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
