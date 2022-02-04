Big Tech stocks look primed to bounce back
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We look into what's keeping people from returning to the workforce in the midst of an epic labor shortage. Scientists in South Africa say they've produced a COVID-19 vaccine similar to the Moderna version, which could eventually mean vaccine access in a part of the world that's struggled to get it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director