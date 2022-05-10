Big Tech is taking big hits as Wall Street enters a sixth week of uncertainty
We consult Lindsey Piegza of Stifel as the markets, especially the tech-filled Nasdaq, are reeling from a selloff that's been going on for five weeks. What's going on? Also, we look into why oil appears to be cheaper, but not the retail gasoline we're buying at the pump. And, banks are keeping an eye out for signs of future loan defaults as consumer credit is on the rise.
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
It isn't happening now, but that could change in the economy starts trending down.
