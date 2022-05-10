Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Big Tech is taking big hits as Wall Street enters a sixth week of uncertainty
May 10, 2022

Big Tech is taking big hits as Wall Street enters a sixth week of uncertainty

We consult Lindsey Piegza of Stifel as the markets, especially the tech-filled Nasdaq, are reeling from a selloff that's been going on for five weeks. What's going on? Also, we look into why oil appears to be cheaper, but not the retail gasoline we're buying at the pump. And, banks are keeping an eye out for signs of future loan defaults as consumer credit is on the rise.

As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults

by Justin Ho
May 10, 2022
It isn't happening now, but that could change in the economy starts trending down.
The rise of consumer credit has banks on the lookout for whether or not consumers can pay their debt.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

