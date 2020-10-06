Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Is the fate of Big Tech starting to come into focus?
Oct 6, 2020

Is the fate of Big Tech starting to come into focus?

Details from a House subcommittee's yearlong investigation are starting to leak. Plus, why bond yields are up, the ongoing effort to connect all of the U.S. to the internet and rethinking football stadium designs.

Segments From this episode

What we know so far about how Capitol Hill plans to handle Big Tech

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
U.S. government-bond yields hit their highest levels in months

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says this is the result of the Fed keeping interest rates low and expectations that a new coronavirus relief package, if and when it is signed into law, would be funded at least in part by government bonds. "I think you could ask, 'How are they going to pay for that?' And the answer would be issuing more bonds," Cleveland said.
For many in rural parts of the U.S., internet access is still elusive

by Andy Uhler
Oct 6, 2020
Rural counties in Mississippi received a $4.6 million grant to connect schools, businesses and public services to the internet.
The FCC has estimated it will take about $80 billion to bring broadband access to the whole country.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Football teams rethink stadium design to adjust for COVID

by Greg Echlin
Oct 6, 2020
Architecture firms that specialize in stadium design are being asked to make changes to help fans maintain social distancing.
Todd Olszewski/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Us and Them Pink Floyd

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
