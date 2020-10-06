Oct 6, 2020
Is the fate of Big Tech starting to come into focus?
Details from a House subcommittee's yearlong investigation are starting to leak. Plus, why bond yields are up, the ongoing effort to connect all of the U.S. to the internet and rethinking football stadium designs.
Segments From this episode
What we know so far about how Capitol Hill plans to handle Big Tech
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
U.S. government-bond yields hit their highest levels in months
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says this is the result of the Fed keeping interest rates low and expectations that a new coronavirus relief package, if and when it is signed into law, would be funded at least in part by government bonds. "I think you could ask, 'How are they going to pay for that?' And the answer would be issuing more bonds," Cleveland said.
For many in rural parts of the U.S., internet access is still elusive
Rural counties in Mississippi received a $4.6 million grant to connect schools, businesses and public services to the internet.
Football teams rethink stadium design to adjust for COVID
Architecture firms that specialize in stadium design are being asked to make changes to help fans maintain social distancing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
