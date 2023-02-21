Big cases for Big Tech at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will hear a case today challenging a liability shield that’s helped protect tech companies from what users post on their platforms. Many argue this protection helped build the modern internet — and wonder what will happen if it's struck down. The BBC looks at the results of one of the world's largest four-day workweek experiments, which was conducted in the UK over a period of six months. And, some personal finance tips for people making big life changes from CBS News' Jill Schlesinger.
Segments From this episode
Supreme Court set to answer big questions about tech platform content
Marketplace's Nova Safo gives the latest details.
Making a major life change? These financial steps can help
Whether you've decided it's time to change jobs or you're dealing with an unforeseen circumstance.
The team
