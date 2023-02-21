A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Big cases for Big Tech at the Supreme Court
Feb 21, 2023

Big cases for Big Tech at the Supreme Court

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
The Supreme Court will hear a case today challenging a liability shield that’s helped protect tech companies from what users post on their platforms. Many argue this protection helped build the modern internet — and wonder what will happen if it's struck down. The BBC looks at the results of one of the world's largest four-day workweek experiments, which was conducted in the UK over a period of six months. And, some personal finance tips for people making big life changes from CBS News' Jill Schlesinger. 

Segments From this episode

Supreme Court set to answer big questions about tech platform content

Marketplace's Nova Safo gives the latest details.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Making a major life change? These financial steps can help

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Feb 21, 2023
Whether you've decided it's time to change jobs or you're dealing with an unforeseen circumstance.
Ridofranz via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Curious Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:15 AM PST
9:39
3:00 AM PST
24:07
8:21 AM PST
1:50
1:59 AM PST
8:07
Feb 20, 2023
26:55
Feb 17, 2023
22:08
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
On Presidents Day, many elect to shop, despite prices 
On Presidents Day, many elect to shop, despite prices 
Abortion funds and clinics in the South expand their reach across state lines
Abortion funds and clinics in the South expand their reach across state lines
How could federal dollars transform American manufacturing?
Marketplace Morning Report
How could federal dollars transform American manufacturing?
Credit card debt is rising. Again.
Credit card debt is rising. Again.