I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Pressuring banks on social change just got harder
Jan 15, 2021

Pressuring banks on social change just got harder

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A key regulator finalized a rule to prevent big banks from turning down loans to businesses, like gun-makers or oil drillers, solely because of perceived reputational risk. And, with more institutional investors looking into Bitcoin, is more regulation on the way?

Segments From this episode

New Trump administration rule limits large banks' ability to turn away business

by Andy Uhler
Jan 15, 2021
Large banks can't deny services to businesses, like gun-makers and oil drillers, just based on what they do.
The rule prohibits large banks from refusing to lend to certain business sectors, after Republicans voiced frustration at what they saw as a reluctance by banks to finance gun-makers and energy firms.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

With Bitcoin's popularity increasing, what new regulations will we see?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jan 15, 2021
Those looking to dip their toes into Bitcoin expect the same regulatory clarity and protections that come with traditional assets.
Financial advisers and professional money managers generally haven't been able to add Bitcoin to the portfolios they manage.
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Electric Feel MGMT

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why the insurrection at the Capitol was an economically significant moment
COVID-19
Why the insurrection at the Capitol was an economically significant moment
Pandemic could cause twice as much homelessness as the Great Recession
COVID & Unemployment
Pandemic could cause twice as much homelessness as the Great Recession
States spend more on security facing continued threat of violence
States spend more on security facing continued threat of violence
Security concerns take toll on pandemic-ravaged Washington businesses
Security concerns take toll on pandemic-ravaged Washington businesses