Jan 15, 2021
Pressuring banks on social change just got harder
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A key regulator finalized a rule to prevent big banks from turning down loans to businesses, like gun-makers or oil drillers, solely because of perceived reputational risk. And, with more institutional investors looking into Bitcoin, is more regulation on the way?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
New Trump administration rule limits large banks' ability to turn away business
Large banks can't deny services to businesses, like gun-makers and oil drillers, just based on what they do.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
With Bitcoin's popularity increasing, what new regulations will we see?
Those looking to dip their toes into Bitcoin expect the same regulatory clarity and protections that come with traditional assets.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director