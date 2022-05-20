Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Biden visits Samsung factory in South Korea to highlight U.S. chip manufacturing
May 20, 2022

Biden visits Samsung factory in South Korea to highlight U.S. chip manufacturing

President Biden is in South Korea today, the first of a five-day Asia tour. His first stop? A Samsung computer chip factory. A similar one is to be built in Texas. The president is using his visit to the Samsung plant to push lawmakers here in the U.S. to provide billions of dollars in funding for domestic chip manufacturing. Big retailers are reporting that their loads of surplus inventory are cutting into their profits. We dive into the story of a lawsuit from the descendants of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cancer cells were taken without her consent and used in the creation of vaccines and other materials that led to billions in profits for pharmaceutical companies. The case explores a variety of ethical questions.

Segments From this episode

Lawsuit by Henrietta Lacks’ descendants asks key questions about intellectual property

by Mitchell Hartman
May 20, 2022
The Black woman's cells, taken in 1951 without her consent, spurred medical advances worth billions. Now a judge has to decide if her family is entitled to a share of the profits.
Attendees admire a painting of Henrietta Lacks at HBO's The HeLa Project Exhibit For "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" on April 6, 2017 in New York City. A lawsuit against a pharma company from Lacks' descendants brings up a host of ethical questions surrounding medical profits, intellectual property and racial equity.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for HBO
