Biden to meet with G7 leaders; more sanctions against Russia expected
Feb 24, 2022

Biden to meet with G7 leaders; more sanctions against Russia expected

The invasion has triggered chaos in world markets, and Michael Hewson of CMC Markets in London joins us to discuss the impact so far. The vaunted TV show "Law & Order" is set to make its return, and it faces a vastly different industry than the one it dominated during the 1990s.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

