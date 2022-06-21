Biden to appoint nation’s first Native American treasurer
The appointee is Marilynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut. In her new role, Malerba will have the distinction of being the first Native American whose name will appear on U.S. currency. Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Financial joins us to discuss the markets. Homebuyers are still paying top dollar to live in high-tier school districts.
Segments From this episode
Homebuyers will still pay a premium to live in a good school district — even in a hot market
Real estate experts say buying in a desirable district benefits non-parents too.
