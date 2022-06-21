Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Biden to appoint nation’s first Native American treasurer
Jun 21, 2022

Biden to appoint nation’s first Native American treasurer

The appointee is Marilynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut. In her new role, Malerba will have the distinction of being the first Native American whose name will appear on U.S. currency. Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Financial joins us to discuss the markets. Homebuyers are still paying top dollar to live in high-tier school districts. 

Segments From this episode

Homebuyers will still pay a premium to live in a good school district — even in a hot market

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 21, 2022
Real estate experts say buying in a desirable district benefits non-parents too.
In some markets, buyers are paying thousands over asking price to be close to the school of their choice.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

