Biden targets Russia, inflation in State of the Union address
President Biden used Tuesday night's State of the Union address to urge global unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he also pushed forth pieces of his domestic agenda, specifically ways to control inflation. He called fighting inflation his top priority. We know how the invasion of Ukraine is disrupting the crude oil industry, but it's also causing chaos in the industry of edible oils as well. Ukraine is leaning on its familiarity with cryptocurrency to gather funding for aid.
The other oil market that's being disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine: the oils we eat
Ukraine and Russia are big producers of sunflower oil, so turmoil in that market is roiling the edible oil markets.
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
Experts say there are some advantages for crowdfunding this way.
