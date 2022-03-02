Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Biden targets Russia, inflation in State of the Union address
Mar 2, 2022

Biden targets Russia, inflation in State of the Union address

President Biden used Tuesday night's State of the Union address to urge global unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he also pushed forth pieces of his domestic agenda, specifically ways to control inflation. He called fighting inflation his top priority. We know how the invasion of Ukraine is disrupting the crude oil industry, but it's also causing chaos in the industry of edible oils as well. Ukraine is leaning on its familiarity with cryptocurrency to gather funding for aid.

The other oil market that's being disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine: the oils we eat

by Andy Uhler
Mar 2, 2022
Ukraine and Russia are big producers of sunflower oil, so turmoil in that market is roiling the edible oil markets.
The Black Sea region accounts for more than half of the world's sunflower oil output and more than three quarters of sunflower oil exports.
Evgenii Zorin / Getty Images
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding

by Savannah Maher
Mar 2, 2022
Experts say there are some advantages for crowdfunding this way.
A woman plays with her dog in front of a large street art mural promoting the Floki Inu cryptocurrency on Feb. 2, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

