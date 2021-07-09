Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Biden takes up the cause of competition
Jul 9, 2021

Biden takes up the cause of competition

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
With an executive order that President Biden is set to sign today, the White House is trying to encourage more competition across the board in the U.S. economy. One part of the executive order tells federal regulators to give greater scrutiny to proposed mergers, including when a Big Tech company wants to swallow a smaller competitor. Plus, a reminder that COVID anywhere is COVID everywhere in a global economy that is so interconnected. Also, how much it costs for businesses to adjust to more extreme weather. And, robots delivering food in Austin, Texas, are competing with humans for space on the road.

Segments From this episode

What the White House's new executive order on competition in the U.S. economy says about Big Tech

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The stock market sell-off this week is a global issue

The fates of the world's economies are interconnected, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. Which means in a world of vaccine haves and have-nots, all economies are going to pay a price the longer it takes to get ahold of the pandemic for everyone. As Low explains, market jitters this week, in which the Dow and S&P were both down around 1.5% at one point on Thursday, are a result of the reminder that COVID is not as far behind the world as folks may have thought, with the delta variant running rampant in certain places. Also, the U.S. is still experiencing shortages or bottlenecks because it's very dependent on production and resources from other parts of the world that don't have COVID under control as much.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

For small businesses, extreme heat can mean unexpected costs

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 9, 2021
Among them are higher electricity bills, air conditioning upgrades and running cooling misters for customers outdoors.
With unexpected weather can come unexpected costs, like AC upgrades, higher electrical bills, even irrigation systems to protect property in case of wildfires.
Dirk Waem/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Robots have started to share the bike lane in Austin to deliver pizza

by Nathan Bernier
Jul 9, 2021
Some cyclists aren't happy about the new arrangement, but others say it may put a new focus on bicycle infrastructure.
Riley Pakes, with Refraction AI robotics company, monitors a REV-1 delivery robot on South Congress Avenue in Austin, TX on June 16, 2021.
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Island Sunrise Software

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month