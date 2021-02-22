Feb 22, 2021
Biden set to roll out PPP loan changes
The Small Business administration is going to open up a special two-week lending window starting Wednesday as part of an effort to aid smaller firms and companies owned by people of color. Plus, a new survey on how Black business owners are feeling about the economy right now. And, one factor in rising house prices: the soaring cost of lumber.
White House plans to announce PPP changes to help smaller businesses and those owned by people of color
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Black small business owners are optimistic about 2021
According to a new survey, most expect revenue to rise, and many expect to hire more staff.
Soaring lumber costs add to the price of new homes
An increase in the cost of new homes then drives up the price of existing homes, as the overall market becomes more competitive.
