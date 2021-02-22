The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Biden set to roll out PPP loan changes
Feb 22, 2021

The Small Business administration is going to open up a special two-week lending window starting Wednesday as part of an effort to aid smaller firms and companies owned by people of color. Plus, a new survey on how Black business owners are feeling about the economy right now. And, one factor in rising house prices: the soaring cost of lumber.

Segments From this episode

White House plans to announce PPP changes to help smaller businesses and those owned by people of color

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Black small business owners are optimistic about 2021

by Justin Ho
Feb 22, 2021
According to a new survey, most expect revenue to rise, and many expect to hire more staff.
FG Trade via Getty Images
Soaring lumber costs add to the price of new homes

by Amy Scott
Feb 22, 2021
An increase in the cost of new homes then drives up the price of existing homes, as the overall market becomes more competitive.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Trip Still Corners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
