Biden offers a financial power-up to nuclear plants
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A recent report from an advocacy group has detailed the perils of gig worker life in the United States – more than 50 drivers have been killed on the job in the last five years. The Biden administration is extending a financial lifeline to nuclear power plants in danger of closing before their licenses expire. Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors talks about the rising confidence of investors reflected in the market, even in the face of rising prices.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer