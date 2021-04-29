The end of trickle down?

Karen Petrou, co-founder of Federal Financial Analytics, says that every president talks about helping the middle class, "but we have had trickle-down policy since at least 1980." "If the Biden administration can make the United States a more prosperous economy in a truly shared way, that would be quite an achievement," Petrou said. Plus, looking at what lies ahead in the U.S. economy for businesses owned by people of color. Today we focus on pledges from corporations on social engagement and what action (or inaction) companies have taken as a result.