Biden looks to the sun to fuel green energy initiatives
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: The BBC reports with more on China's declining video game stocks. We take another look at post 9/11 Pennsylvania, where a memorial commemorates the crash of Flight 93 in a Shanksville field.
Segments From this episode
Investment in solar power key to Biden's green energy goals
A Department of Energy study out today shows that the U.S. has the potential to power 40% of its electricity needs with solar power.
United Flight 93 memorial leaves personal, economic mark on nearby communities
The Flight 93 memorial has attracted visitors to the area, but locals there say there hasn't been a massive boost.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director