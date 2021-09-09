Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Biden looks to the sun to fuel green energy initiatives
Sep 9, 2021

Biden looks to the sun to fuel green energy initiatives

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The BBC reports with more on China's declining video game stocks. We take another look at post 9/11 Pennsylvania, where a memorial commemorates the crash of Flight 93 in a Shanksville field.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

Investment in solar power key to Biden's green energy goals

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 9, 2021
A Department of Energy study out today shows that the U.S. has the potential to power 40% of its electricity needs with solar power.
The 100-megawatt MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array is launched on June 28, 2021 in Dry Lake Valley, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

United Flight 93 memorial leaves personal, economic mark on nearby communities

by Nova Safo
Sep 9, 2021
The Flight 93 memorial has attracted visitors to the area, but locals there say there hasn't been a massive boost.
A church near the Flight 93 National Memorial displays a sign with events scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021.
Nova Safo / Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
8:29
2:30 AM PDT
8:55
7:40 AM PDT
1:50
5:04 PM PDT
16:08
4:05 PM PDT
25:54
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide