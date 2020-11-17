Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Organized labor and the Biden presidency
Nov 17, 2020

Organized labor and the Biden presidency

Part of rebuilding the U.S. economy will be strengthening unions, President-elect Joe Biden said Monday. Plus, is it fair to call the race for a working vaccine a competition? And, working holiday retail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music from the episode

We Need A Resolution Aaliyah

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
